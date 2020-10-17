F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 149,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $423,258. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.37.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.70 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

