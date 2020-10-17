Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.