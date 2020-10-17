FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FDX opened at $283.87 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.45 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,395 shares of company stock worth $19,886,710 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

