First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.