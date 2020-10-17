First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRC. Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.18.

NYSE FRC opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

