First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by 140166

Analysts at 140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. 140166’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

FSLR opened at $84.18 on Thursday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

