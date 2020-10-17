First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

FPXI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 182,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

