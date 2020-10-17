Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,205,364 shares of company stock worth $419,691,987. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,060,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.