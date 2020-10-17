Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been gaining from increased demand amid coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption. Also, favorable price/mix has been a driver. These factors along with continued strength in DKB, Nature’s Own, Canyon Bakehouse and Wonder brands aided its second-quarter 2020 performance and led to a raised view. During the quarter, earnings and sales increased year over year and beat the consensus mark, largely due to gains from branded retail sales. However, the coronavirus outbreak marred the company’s foodservice business. During the second quarter, non-retail and other sales dropped 15.8% thanks to adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on foodservice customers. Also, escalated materials, labor, supplies and other production expenses are a concern.”

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.48. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.