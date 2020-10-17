Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.21.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 835.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.