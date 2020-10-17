Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 716,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.