GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America decreased their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.46.

Shares of GLPG opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $183.40.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

