GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.58. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

