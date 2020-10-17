Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

NYSE GTES opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 144,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 250,288 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

