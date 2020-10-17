Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $35.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 324.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

