Gleason Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gleason Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.85. 3,329,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

