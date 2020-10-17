Gleason Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $236.31. The company had a trading volume of 609,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

