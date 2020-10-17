Gleason Group Inc. Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.55. 1,910,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,553. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.