Gleason Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 58,357,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,258,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.