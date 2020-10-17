Gleason Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 108,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

