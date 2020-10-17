Gleason Group Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.