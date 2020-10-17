Gleason Group Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BHP Group by 526.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BHP Group by 77.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 188,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 344.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 418,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,160. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.