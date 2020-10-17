Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 7.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,226 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 896,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,720,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

