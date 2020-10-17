Gleason Group Inc. Invests $351,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,307,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.