Gleason Group Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,421,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,551. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

