Gleason Group Inc. Sells 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

PG traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $144.39. 6,807,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.