Gleason Group Inc. Sells 1,699 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 26,007,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,605,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

