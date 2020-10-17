Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $68.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.29.

GBT stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after acquiring an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

