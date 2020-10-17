Global Payment Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPTX) Short Interest Up 132.9% in September

Global Payment Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Shares of Global Payment Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. Global Payment Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Global Payment Technologies Company Profile
