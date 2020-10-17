Global Payment Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPTX) Short Interest Up 132.9% in September

Global Payment Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of Global Payment Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. Global Payment Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Global Payment Technologies Company Profile

Global Payment Technologies Inc designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally.

