Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.04.

NYSE GOL opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

