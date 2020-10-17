Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

