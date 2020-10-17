Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 186 ($2.43).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of LON GNC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 96.05 ($1.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.71. The company has a market cap of $454.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

In related news, insider Helen Rose bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £59,400 ($77,606.48). Also, insider Emma Hynes bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £44,100 ($57,616.93). Insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $11,876,000 over the last three months.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.