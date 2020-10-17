Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Groupon is witnessing improvement in business owing to restructuring efforts and coronavirus crisis-induced e-commerce boom. The company is focusing on higher-margin healthy food offerings. Also, it is trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market, which is estimated to be more than $1 trillion. Groupon is also forging strategic alliances to expand its business. The company is improving its overall operating efficiency by reducing costs, which is expected to boost profitability going ahead. Although the company’s shares have underperformed on a year-to-date basis, these factors are expected to help it grow in the rest of 2020. However, transition to high margined local services market, lower customer traffic amid coronavirus crisis-led impacts in travel domain is likely to weigh on revenues.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of GRPN opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

