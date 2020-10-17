Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 29,054 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 2.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.