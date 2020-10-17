Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 11.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB opened at $63.33 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

