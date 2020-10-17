Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 49.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

