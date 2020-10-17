Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,776 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

