Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.8% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 192.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

