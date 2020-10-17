Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

AXP opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

