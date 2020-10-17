Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after buying an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.17.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $530.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

