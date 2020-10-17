Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Shares of NKE opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

