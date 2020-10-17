Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,252 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.41.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

