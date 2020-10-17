Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,695,000 after acquiring an additional 221,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Mills by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in General Mills by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

