Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $623.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 359.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.