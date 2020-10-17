Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 19.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 8,909 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,546.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $54,160. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

