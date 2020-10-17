Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $104.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

