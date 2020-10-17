Head-To-Head Analysis: Beam Global (BEEM) versus Its Peers

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Beam Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Beam Global has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million -$3.93 million -17.66 Beam Global Competitors $3.23 billion $533.71 million 3.75

Beam Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Beam Global Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global Competitors 2924 9146 15300 937 2.50

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.88%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 5.14%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Beam Global rivals beat Beam Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Beam Global Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

