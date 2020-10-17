Head-To-Head Contrast: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) versus Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 5 5 0 2.36 Equity Residential 5 12 4 0 1.95

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Equity Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 7.46 $341.12 million $3.07 9.95 Equity Residential $2.70 billion 7.14 $970.38 million $3.49 14.86

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 39.17% 9.22% 4.02% Equity Residential 41.64% 10.62% 5.37%

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

