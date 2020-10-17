Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

