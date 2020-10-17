Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $43.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

